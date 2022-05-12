Madison deserves some calm -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on May 12, 1972:

The cause of peace is a worthy one shared by all Americans, though they may differ on the ways it is to be achieved.

Demonstrations here and elsewhere have made the point that there is an earnest constituency in the land that wants and immediate end to the war, President Nixon's policies notwithstanding.

There can be no doubt in Madison or Washington or Paris that this is what the protest is all about. What, then, does further protest that leads to violence accomplish?

Nothing except to give a platform to those few who with vicious hypocrisy do violence in the name of peace. ...

Smashed windows cause senseless injury to businessmen, who are against the war, too. Damaging private property doesn't bring peace.

Madison has had enough of the vicious provocations in the street, which require police. ... While thousands of University of Wisconsin students attend their classes, others have joined in the protests with non-students. A tiny minority of people have actually been involved in violence.

Those who will be convicted have not served the noble cause of peace, which has been damaged time and again by a reckless few who believe demonstration is synonymous with lawlessness.

Madison taxpayers pay the price of such violence, and in the end the problem of peace has not been solved -- only hurt.

There has been heat. Now we need cool.