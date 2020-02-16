You are the owner of this article.
Mad cow disease dismissed in this week's caption contest
YOU TOON

Mad cow disease dismissed in this week's caption contest

Coronavirus

Jackie Rietmann of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations.

Rietmann’s caption about cows chewing over the coronavirus beat out more than 60 entries. Rietmann wins publication with today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Jake Altwegg

  • of Madison: “If spots are a symptom, we’re doomed.”

Pete Lien

  • of Edgerton: “Can we put a tariff on this import?”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

