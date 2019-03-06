People get screwed over by government agencies. The accounts are legion; you doubtless have heard a bunch.
What happens when actions of an administrative agency legally harm someone? A lawsuit ensues.
Fine, if you are a large corporation with tons of money and hotshot lawyers. But suppose you are an individual or small business? It’s a much tougher proposition; attorney fees are generally cost prohibitive.
A lawsuit stemming from a series of events at UW-Milwaukee during the 2012-2013 academic year has spotlighted this very issue. The plaintiff in that case, an author hereof, contends that the Wisconsin Equal Access to Justice Act (WEAJA) can level the playing field for individuals and small businesses in suits against governmental agencies.
His own lawsuit arises from a series of events starting in 2013 at UWM. Controversy existed between the UWM student government and then-Chancellor Michael Lovell. Lovell had been pushing to increase UWM student fees to fund a new UWM Student Union facility costing over $100 million. The UWM student government, holding authority to assess UWM students with semester fees (separate from tuition), defied Lovell and ended up publicly opposing the idea and opposing Lovell in other ways.
Members from that assertive student government then ran in the following elections and most won re-election. However, Lovell quickly initiated essentially a coup d'état, refusing to “recognize” the student government elections. Lovell, then, supported installment of an unelected acquiescent group of students called the “Board of Trustees” as the “student government.”
Fighting back, a group of students, including one of us (Siddique) — members of the overthrown student government — drafted a new student government constitution that guaranteed students the power to select their representatives. After gathering petitions in support of this proposed constitution from over 1,300 UWM students, this newly organized student government held elections. Siddique was elected president of this nascent group and proceeded to demand the chancellor’s recognition.
This was not absurdly brazen, for Wisconsin law establishing the governance of state universities, in Chapter 36, states: “The students of each institution or campus shall have the right to organize themselves in a manner they determine and to select their representatives to participate in institutional governance.” See Wis. Stats. s.36.09(5).
Retaliating, UWM administration punished Siddique, ordering him to undergo hours of community service and disseminate an email to UWM students publicly confessing that his group’s views were wrong — a form of unconstitutional “compelled speech.” The consequence for refusing was indefinite suspension from school without the ability to transfer.
Siddique sued. After years in court, UWM relented and absolved Siddique of misconduct. (See Milwaukee County Case No. 14-CV-10381.) Siddique had won, right?
In 1985, the Wisconsin Legislature passed the WEAJA to allow any individual, like Siddique (or any small business) wronged by government agencies, to recoup attorneys’ fees upon prevailing in a lawsuit against the agency. So Siddique sought his attorneys’ fees, citing the WEAJA. But the Circuit Court and Court of Appeals denied his request.
Why? Simply because there had been no final judicial order in Siddique's case. There was no final order because UWM decided to withdraw and retreat before the circuit court issued a final verdict.
Siddique, now a third-year law student, has petitioned the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review his case in Siddique v. Board of Regents (17-AP-1443) and award legal fees.
If a governmental agency, about to lose in court, can simply back down in the 11th hour, giving a plaintiff (like Siddique) the win, but also a big bill for legal fees, that will deter individuals and small businesses from suing and contradicts the WEAJA’s purpose.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court should accept review of this case and establish a robust check on agencies. If accepted, this case will determine whether those finding themselves in Siddique’s position will recover their attorneys’ fees — a very important question for many.
Sometimes, seemingly “small” cases have large implications. This is one.
M. Samir Siddique is a third-year law student; Professor John McAdams teaches American Politics, Public Opinion and Voter Behavior at Marquette University.
