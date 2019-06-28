There are 195 steps between my house and Maria’s Pizza. Maybe fewer, now that I’m an adult, with an adult-sized stride. I’ve been making the trip — down our front steps, across Main Street, up the ramp, through the double glass doors and back — since before I could walk on my own. This month I’ll make it for the last time.
Maria’s Pizza opened in Oregon in 1978, the same year my parents moved into their house on Main Street. By the time I showed up a few years later, Friday night pizza was already a well-established family tradition. I inherited my parents’ taste; while other children favored pepperoni or cheese slices, my ideal was the Maria’s Special: sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers. The slightly sweet red sauce. The crispy, but not thin, crust. I have been all over the country, and I have never found its equal.
Located in a square brick building in the heart of Oregon’s small town center, Maria’s is both destination and anchor. Park yourself by the door on a Friday night and you’ll see half the town come through. Meanwhile, John Indelicato, the owner, stands in the kitchen stretching dough, just as he has for decades.
Most places from my childhood are gone. The A&W drive-in, where we once huddled against the side of the building, arms crossed above our tucked heads while the tornado sirens wailed. The Ben Franklin, where for five bucks an hour I ran the cash register until the sound of the drawer clanging open haunted my dreams. Oregon Pharmacy, the IGA, Oregon Family Restaurant, the Cactus Cafe — all gone. But Maria’s has endured.
With so many national and international tragedies competing for our attention, it might seem melodramatic to grieve the passing of a local pizza joint — but everyone who has loved such a place knows better, for Maria’s Pizza is not merely a restaurant. It is a community hub, a gathering place, a common cultural thread. From the location, to the décor, to the hulking cash register, to John in his red polo and white apron, little has changed in 40 years, and so Maria’s exists also as an accumulation of memory, a living scrapbook of all the people you have been. My childhood self stands in the corner, waiting to play a Bangles song on the jukebox, while my teen self sits at a table with her newfound theater family after a Straw Hat Players rehearsal — and at the counter, my college self, home on spring break, avoids eye contact with a former boyfriend while waiting to pick up an extra-large Special.
Outside, the town has more than tripled in size. It has acquired fast food restaurants and stoplights and gleaming new condominium complexes. But inside, Maria’s has remained the same, a fixed point which before now has guaranteed that no matter what else happens, Oregon will always feel like home.
In our Amazon Prime world, nearly everything is replaceable. When I travel, I tell myself that as long as I have my wallet, my phone and my laptop, anything else I’ve forgotten can be replaced at the nearest Target. So many of the businesses we interact with are chains — from banks to coffee shops to movie theaters to radio stations — that we can sometimes forget the value of the local, the independent, the unique. When I was mourning the impending loss of Maria’s on Twitter, someone replied, “Move to New York! There’s great pizza everywhere!” But I don’t want New York pizza. I don’t want everywhere pizza. I want pizza made by John Indelicato in a small brick kitchen, five doors down from my house on Main Street.
On June 30, after 41 years in business, Maria’s will serve its last pizza. The world may be full of pizza joints, but for those of us who grew up in Oregon, there has only ever been one that mattered, and when it goes, a part of the town’s heart will go with it. In the grand scheme of things, perhaps, 41 years isn’t long. But for me, it’s been a lifetime.
M. Molly Backes is the author of "The Princesses of Iowa" and a 2019 Fellow with the Tulsa Artists Fellowship.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.