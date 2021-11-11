LZ Granderson: You heard right: Aaron Rodgers played the Martin Luther King Jr. card

This is the equivalent of catching your boyfriend cheating on you and him saying, "If you had a follow-up to my statement I would have said, 'I'm not sleeping with anyone else … but I am having sex with other people.'"

Rodgers even said he planned to give the "immunized" answer because "during that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn't and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it's a personal decision and they shouldn't have to disclose their own medical information."

He didn't want that smoke, and look, I get it. We all get it.

There was — and remains — media frenzy around unvaccinated players.

The thing is, Rodgers purposefully gave a misleading answer because he didn't want any follow-up questions. He tried to be slick, and when the jig was up, played the King card like a rank-and-file member of the conservative corporatism club we thought he didn't want anything to do with. That, out of everything that transpired regarding Rodgers not being vaccinated, is what I found the most disappointing.