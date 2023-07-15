Our great state of Wisconsin is made up of hardworking farmers and landowners who commit themselves to cultivating the land that helps feed, fuel and supply our communities.

Farming is in my blood. It’s my way of life. I am proud to own a farm in Columbia County where my main crops are corn and alfalfa. But as the profession of farming and agricultural stewardship evolves in the 21st century, we must look at renewable alternatives such as solar energy to help move our small towns forward. We can do that while respecting our rural way of life.

Wisconsin is home to about 14.3 million acres of farmland, including 6.2 million acres of “prime farmland” — land that has the best physical and environmental characteristics for producing food, feed and fuel. Despite some concern that solar developments would take this “prime farmland” offline or impact the food supply, that is not the case. Significant land is being farmed, and that will remain true. Even if every solar farm were sited on “prime farmland” in Wisconsin, only 0.25% of it would be used, according to the Clean Grid Alliance.

Quote You could produce 50% of the state’s electricity using solar by occupying less than 1% of Wisconsin's farmland.

Renewable energy projects are teaming up with family farms. Responsible solar developments, such as the Langdon Mills solar farm proposed in my backyard, provide opportunity and allow landowners to determine what is best for them and their families. Limiting the use of this “prime farmland” isn’t justified and would infringe on our private property rights. Solar is a compatible and profitable way farmers can maintain and grow our businesses, especially during tough times, and be stewards of our own land. Projects such as this help diversify our income portfolios and are a generational opportunity for landowners and farmers like me to lease our land and provide additional revenue to support our families — no matter what the year’s crop may bring.

Times have been good in recent years, but that’s not always the case. Revenue from solar can help during tough times and is a way to take the peaks and valleys out of farming.

Solar energy projects create jobs, drive innovation and strengthen Wisconsin’s economy. They are a key player in moving our state toward a renewable energy future. No matter what unpredictable weather Mother Nature may throw at us, solar is a reliable resource. You could produce 50% of the state’s electricity using solar by occupying less than 1% of Wisconsin’s farmland. Clean energy jobs now outnumber fossil fuel jobs in the United States with more of those clean jobs being created right here in the Midwest.

Solar brings benefits to the land, too. Temporarily using the land for energy production helps rejuvenate the soil for future farming use. At the end of the project’s lifespan, we can continue to cultivate the land that we love.

Each farmer or landowner has the right to decide what is best for their family and their land, and renewable energy projects such as solar can provide an opportunity to do just that. The future is renewable, and Wisconsin needs to keep pace with the rest of the country to help future generations succeed and thrive. Doing so can help grow our state’s rural communities and address the challenges we face while preserving the rural identity that makes us unique.