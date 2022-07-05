Lynn Schmidt: What it feels like to be among the hunted

I am one of those RINOs you’ve heard so much about recently. Those of us who have been labeled Republicans in Name Only are an endangered species in the now deep-red state of Missouri.

I am much more than that phrase would indicate. Here are a few more ways I would describe myself. I am a wife, a mother, a registered nurse, a spiritual person actively involved in a faith community, a volunteer, and a St. Louis Cardinals fan. I am grateful to be an American. I am deeply patriotic. I believe in the rule of law, free markets, and the Constitution.

And, apparently, I am now a target of political violence. I am to be hunted by members of my own political party, according to former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who has declared there should be “no bagging limit and no tagging limit” for recipients of his RINO hunting permit. This makes me scared for myself and my family. I do not find the political violence rhetoric humorous, and I am certainly not alone in this.

Fellow RINO and Jan. 6 House Select Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois recently shared a death threat he received in the mail. A domestic terrorist, who addressed the letter to Kinzinger’s wife, Sophia, called for the couple and their 5-month-old baby to be executed. The Kinzinger family was a target of such hate because the congressman dared to highlight the truth about the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

These threats of political violence have unfortunately become common and seem to be increasing. The extreme right has been fed countless lies and propaganda. Elected members of the Republican Party who know better have been too silent and, dare I say, complicit. As of this writing, only one elected Republican official has condemned Greitens’ deeply irresponsible ad. That one is one of Greitens’ U.S. Senate Republican primary opponents, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz.

It does not seem that long ago that Republicans such as Kinzinger and me were active members of the party, and that party had a platform of ideas and values we believed in. Now we are hated because we dared to put country over party and spoke out about former President Donald Trump. We have been banished to the outskirts, waiting to be prey, with the term RINO attached to our identity.

Many say we should remain active in the Republican Party and try to reform it from within. But this iteration of the Republican Party does not want me or my ilk to be a part of it. Rather its more radical elements would prefer to bust into my home, throw a flash grenade and hunt me and my family with assault rifles. Not to mention their ideas and tactics are no longer conservative in the ideologic sense. Why would I want to associate or remain a member of such a group?

So, what is a RINO to do, no matter which state you live in? First and foremost, we try to keep ourselves and our families safe. We would contact law enforcement immediately if threatened, openly denounce threats of political violence, and reach out to Republican elected officials and ask that they too denounce the threat posed to their fellow constituents.

We also would consider leaving the Republican Party. Reject the political extremes, on either side. Tell the truth and reject the lies of election fraud. Work to change the system by supporting electoral reforms like ranked-choice voting. Encourage the updating of the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

I am doing what I can to support Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in her reelection bid. Cheney was recently called a “Stalinist” by a fellow Republican.

Some might consider voting for moderate Democrats if they deem it acceptable or preferable to voting for someone on the radical right. They can begin the hard work of forming a new party and not accept the status quo answer that it cannot be done or cannot be successful. They can support one another and acknowledge that the threats of political violence are real.

They can pay attention to state and local races, as well as the national ones. They can consider running for public office. They can watch and pay attention to the Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings. They can stay true to themselves and their principles. Perhaps most importantly, they should vote.

No one should be made to feel unsafe anywhere in America, especially in their own states, by their potential next senator. I love my fellow Missourians, not hate them. I love my fellow Americans, not loathe them. If rejecting threats of political violence, telling the truth, and putting country first makes me a RINO, then I will wear it proudly.

Schmidt writes for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: lynnschmidtrn@outlook.com and @lynnschmidtrn.