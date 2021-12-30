Lynn Schmidt: Liz Cheney stands firmly in defending democracy

The increase in toxic partisanship, tribalism and self-interest is wreaking havoc on America’s faith and trust in our democracy. Gallup has been tracking American’s trust in the government for decades. According to polling data published in September, Americans’ trust and confidence in various aspects of the government remain low or have dropped lower when compared with the historical average for each.

According to Gallup, trust is low, “particularly among Republicans, who register some record lows with their party out of power in Washington. Independents’ trust is also notably weak, and any increases in Democrats’ trust appear to be tied to their party’s control of the White House and Congress.”

Only 37% of Americans trust the legislative branch. As a group, Republicans’ trust in the legislative branch dropped 11 points to 22%. This lack of trust, especially with the legislative branch — designed by the Founders to be the most powerful branch of the government — constitutes a crisis. One that we should not continue to ignore.