Lynn Breedlove: Tom Frazier's advocacy served Wisconsin's older population and will be missed

If you save money on prescription drugs because of the SeniorCare program, if you or your family member got in-home care when it was needed (rather than going on a waiting list), or if you got free benefits counseling to help you become eligible for Medicare or Medicaid, then (whether you know it or not) you are one of thousands of people in Wisconsin who benefited from the advocacy leadership of Tom Frazier.
Tom passed away on Feb. 19. For those of us who knew him, worked with him, and relied on his leadership, it’s the end of an era. Tom was one of the leading advocates for older people in Wisconsin in his generation. He was the executive director of the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging Groups for over 30 years, during which time he was on the front lines for every important fight for rights and services for older people in our state. Tom’s leadership was always based on listening to what older adults wanted, not on any assumptions of “I know what’s best for you.” He believed strongly in the power of grassroots action, so he invested a lot of energy in advocacy training to enable older people to raise their own voices in the legislative arena.
In the 1990s, he was instrumental in reaching out to disability advocates to create the Aging and Disability Alliance to improve Wisconsin’s long-term care system. A few years later, he helped create the “Keep the Community Promise” movement, to hold the feet of state legislators to the fire on their assurances that people should not have to move into nursing homes due to insufficient funding for community services. When Gov. Tommy Thompson announced the creation of Family Care in 1999 (now the largest Medicaid long-term care program in Wisconsin), Tom Frazier was the person at the table speaking on behalf of older people. Tom was also instrumental in creating and defending Wisconsin’s unique SeniorCare program, to make prescription drugs affordable for older people, and in securing funding for Wisconsin’s statewide Elder Benefits Specialist program. After retirement, he continued as a volunteer advocate, playing a variety of leadership roles in the Dane County Aging Network.
When Gov. Scott Walker announced his “Family Care 2.0” proposal in 2015, which would have radically changed Wisconsin’s existing homegrown long-term care system, Tom was already retired. But he was not about to let the governor dismantle the program he had worked so hard to create (which was ranked the eighth best in the U.S.) without a fight. Within a matter of days, he was on the phone with his aging and disability advocacy colleagues planning the creation of a new Wisconsin Long-Term Care Coalition, which led the successful charge to convince legislators of both parties to reject the governor’s proposal. Tom served as the co-chair of that coalition until his passing.
Tom treated his cancer diagnosis last year as nothing more than a speed bump in his advocacy work. When he and his wife Carson moved to Texas last summer (“to spend the time I have left with my grandchildren”), he stayed in touch with members of the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network and commented on drafts of their position papers from long distance. He also connected with aging advocates in Texas and started making waves there as well.
Tom was a force to be reckoned with in the aging and long-term care arena in Wisconsin for as long as many of us can remember. He will be sorely missed.
Lynn Breedlove was the executive director of Disability Rights Wisconsin from 1980 to 2011. He and Tom Frazier have been the co-chairs of the Wisconsin Long-Term Care Coalition since its inception.
