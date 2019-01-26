This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 26, 1869:
A Democratic Party exchange of an ardent stripe illustrates the refined and chivalrous character of that party by the courteous manner in which it speaks of those who differ with it in opinion.
Thus it characterizes Carl Schurz as an “infidel freebooter and carpetbagger,” Congressman Kelly as a “lying and cowardly cur,” Sen. Sumner as a “thing who is altogether wanting in the attributes of manhood,” Sen. Chandler as the “whisky meter of the Michigan Jacobins,” Hannibal Hamlin as the “negro-elect from Maine,” Gen. Butler as a “well-known thief,” Sen. Morrill as the “fellow from Maine who didn’t get re-elected,” and Sen. Brownlow as a “lying, crawling, virulent and remorseless old tapeworm from the bowels of Tennessee.”
Who can deny the possession of statesmanship to a party which discusses political differences in this graceful and incisive manner?