Carl and Margarethe Schurz

Carl Schurz, called an "infidel freebooter" by his political opponents, was a supporter of the early Republican Party in Wisconsin and appointed by President Abraham Lincoln as an envoy to Spain. He later served as Interior secretary. His wife, Margarethe Meyer Schurz, also pictured in this undated studio portrait, established the nation's first kindergarten in Watertown in 1856.

 WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 26, 1869:

A Democratic Party exchange of an ardent stripe illustrates the refined and chivalrous character of that party by the courteous manner in which it speaks of those who differ with it in opinion.

Thus it characterizes Carl Schurz as an “infidel freebooter and carpetbagger,” Congressman Kelly as a “lying and cowardly cur,” Sen. Sumner as a “thing who is altogether wanting in the attributes of manhood,” Sen. Chandler as the “whisky meter of the Michigan Jacobins,” Hannibal Hamlin as the “negro-elect from Maine,” Gen. Butler as a “well-known thief,” Sen. Morrill as the “fellow from Maine who didn’t get re-elected,” and Sen. Brownlow as a “lying, crawling, virulent and remorseless old tapeworm from the bowels of Tennessee.”

Who can deny the possession of statesmanship to a party which discusses political differences in this graceful and incisive manner?

