Luke Hilgemann: Wisconsin's wolf hunt was needed and didn't exceed quota by much

Yet for the same harvest quota overage of 10% for wolves this February, Eric Lobner, DNR wildlife director, stated, “Should we, would we, could we have (closed the season) sooner? Yes. Did we go over? We did. Was that something we wanted to have happen? Absolutely not.”

Wolves are strong, smart and vicious predators. They are not endangered. The gray wolf population is alive and well and has been consistently increasing. Wolves are to be respected and revered. But too many of any species — particularly predators — can wreck the entire ecosystem. Sound scientific wildlife management is critical to conservation and sustainability of a species.

In a brief on wildlife sustainability, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies explained, “When well-regulated, the use of abundant wildlife is sustainable and ecologically sound. Using wildlife sustainably not only ensures that future generations will continue to benefit from these resources, but also that wildlife populations will remain in balance with the environment.”