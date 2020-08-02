Luis Yudice: Police reflect society and fill in the void

Renewed efforts to address social justice through police reform are long overdue. The police need to own up to their faults and responsibilities. But they are not in control of legislative and public policy decisions that so often place them at odds with their communities.

George Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis police was criminal and inexcusable. No hand wringing or excuses can erase the images of his death. Changes to how we police are necessary, but without a true understanding of what drives police culture and practice, we may miss the mark and fail to create the change we need or desire.

The police are a reflection of society, and society has created the police system that exists today. It has done so by refusing to acknowledge the deep-rooted violence that impacts our daily lives, and which is responsible for the great loss of lives in our inner cities. Gun ownership and access to firearms places the United States in a unique position among the world’s developed countries. No other country comes close to experiencing the level of gun violence we suffer in our communities. And it impacts how we police. It impacts police training, and it affects police culture, as well.