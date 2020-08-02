Luis Yudice: Police reflect society and fill in the void

Renewed efforts to address social justice through police reform are long overdue. The police need to own up to their faults and responsibilities. But they are not in control of legislative and public policy decisions that so often place them at odds with their communities.
George Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis police was criminal and inexcusable. No hand wringing or excuses can erase the images of his death. Changes to how we police are necessary, but without a true understanding of what drives police culture and practice, we may miss the mark and fail to create the change we need or desire.
The police are a reflection of society, and society has created the police system that exists today. It has done so by refusing to acknowledge the deep-rooted violence that impacts our daily lives, and which is responsible for the great loss of lives in our inner cities. Gun ownership and access to firearms places the United States in a unique position among the world’s developed countries. No other country comes close to experiencing the level of gun violence we suffer in our communities. And it impacts how we police. It impacts police training, and it affects police culture, as well.
Many officers are killed by gunfire every year. Countless others are injured by guns, but they manage to survive thanks to their ballistic vests and to emergency medical procedures perfected by the military in our endless wars in the Middle East. Officers are routinely confronted by guns in the streets in a steadily spiraling cycle of violence. This appears to be an issue without a solution, as we prefer to continually ignore its effect on society and on those who do their best to keep us safe from the violence.
Political leaders at all levels have created laws and public policies that have resulted in an intolerable rate of incarcerationfar exceeding that of our counterparts around the world. The war on drugs, “three strikes and you’re out,” and get-tough-on-crime policies have placed the police in difficult positions, and they have borne the weight of these decisions when the public has ceased to support them. The politicians who once demanded that the police “just go out and do their jobs and enforce the law” have gone underground. The calls from the community to “do something about the homeless and the panhandlers who harass shoppers and businesses” have long been forgotten.
I do the best with what I can. I hope no one gets hurt. I hope I don’t get hurt, and that I don’t have to hurt anyone.
Public policy decisions have defunded mental health and other social services that once provided a safety net for the most needy. In the early ’70s, Dane County’s mental health system was considered a model for the country. It included a 24-hour crisis intervention unit that partnered mental health professionals with police officers to respond to emergency needs throughout the county. It was a highly successful program. But like many others, it was discontinued due to lack of funds. These funding decisions were made, of course, with the recognition that the police were always available to fill in the void. And they did so with good intentions, but without the tools or resources required to meet the growing needs of the public.
Over the years, the demands on American police have increased. So has the growing complexity of our society with its inability to develop workable solutions to its social problems. We have become a deeply divided country with a deep-rooted suspicion of our institutions. We want quick fixes but lack a clear understanding of the issues and their root causes. We tinker with systems hoping we’ll fix what’s broken, but often failand at times worsen the problem.
Calls to release prisoners and close jails, as well as demands to defund the police, illustrate these efforts. They make for good political commentary, but are not well thought out or cognizant of the potential consequences to our city. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently pointed out to The New York Times that, “In our police department, about 90 percent of the budget is personnel. When you talk about defunding, you’re talking about getting rid of officers. Most of our diversity lies in our junior officers which means getting rid of black and brown folks.” Furthermore, defunding actions could impact the ability to provide needed training for officers, create increased delays in 911 response times, impact the quality of investigations and have a long-term negative impact on the safety of our communities.
Ideas in themselves are not dangerous. But proceeding on these without applying critical thinking and debate and without providing the public an opportunity to weigh in on such important decisions is inherentlydangerous and is bad public policy.
Madison invested over $460,000 to hire an outside consultant to conduct an in-depth assessment of its police department’s culture, values and operating practices. A citizen committee spent four years evaluating its findings and making recommendations for improvement. These have been delivered to the mayor and City Council and are awaiting action.
These recommendations are the basis for moving forward. Let’s invite some of the dedicated men and women who represent the department to work jointly with residents to implement these to develop a policing model that is fair and just for our entire community.
Yudice is a retired assistant chief from the Madison Police Department. He is a member and co-chair of the Madison Police Policy and Procedures Ad-Hoc Committee.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!