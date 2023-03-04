Like many in Wisconsin’s legal community, we are focused on the coming Wisconsin Supreme Court election. We come from different ends of the political spectrum and will certainly be voting for different judicial candidates this spring.

But we agree whoever is elected the newest justice come April — conservative or liberal — will be overseeing a grossly overburdened criminal justice system.

Over the past two decades, the average age of a Wisconsin felony case has doubled. This means our justice system has doubled the time victims, witnesses, police and the accused are forced to wait for their cases to resolve. The primary driver of this systemic breakdown is a simple human resources problem: The state has underpaid assistant district attorneys and state public defenders, resulting in fewer young attorneys taking these jobs and creating an incredible attrition rate among state attorneys.

Unless the state allocates additional resources to the criminal justice system to recruit and retain competent attorneys and court staff, the tsunami of unprocessed criminal cases will crash in a constitutional crisis. The system is buckling and the state cannot kick the can down the road any longer.

The important work of the justice system begins after a police investigation results in a person being referred to a district attorney for criminal charges. Each police referral deserves examination by capable state attorneys. After each referral, the evidence must be reviewed. Then charges are issued or declined, an individual’s rights are respected, victims are heard, and accountability, rehabilitation, punishment — or vindication — are pursued.

This intensive process is entirely reliant on capable attorneys for the state. This is not a partisan issue. It is a matter of ensuring Wisconsin’s government can function effectively to protect and serve the citizenry.

Unsurprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic brought this problem to a head when it shut down courthouses across Wisconsin. Meanwhile, crime never took a break. Without the means to resolve cases, the backlog increased dramatically. Already overburdened state attorneys took on more case volume. Many state attorneys simply left their positions — often for higher pay and less stressful work.

This has resulted in a hollowing-out of experienced attorneys who work for Wisconsin. Elected DAs have attempted to shore up their offices with new hires but often cannot find qualified candidates. Newer attorneys are routinely left with limited supervision and mentorship — because those colleagues who would have provided institutional knowledge have already fled state attorney offices for greener pastures.

Unfortunately, the problem does not stop there. The criminal justice system crisis is also spilling over into the other areas. Court reporters are in short supply, as are courtroom bailiffs and deputy court clerks. Our overburdened judicial system results in taking longer to resolve threats to individuals’ rights, contract disputes, property law questions, family law matters and other vital legal needs. Wisconsin cannot be a functional state where its citizens cannot find recourse in its courts.

Politicians of both parties have made choices that have largely meant the courts had to get by with less-than-adequate resources. The judicial system has done all it can to keep the lights on and the wheels of justice creaking forward. But the situation is no longer tenable.

So even though we come from vastly different political backgrounds, we are both part of the effort to adequately fund our judicial system. At a minimum, this includes giving courts the funding and support staff they need to effectively operate. This will ensure that district attorneys throughout Wisconsin have the ability to hire and retain high-quality prosecutors. It also will ensure that our criminal defendants have access to a competent and timely defense counsel as is mandated by the U.S. Constitution.

While we know the state has a lot of priorities to consider in the coming months, we hope the public will join us in this call to fully fund our judicial system. The future of our state depends on it.