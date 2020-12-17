Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes: We must take climate change action now for the sake of future generations

Last December, 32 people representing different communities and industries throughout our state came together with a common goal: to create an ambitious foundation for our state’s climate work and to help usher in a clean energy future.
Charged by Gov. Tony Evers, the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change was responsible for identifying strategies to combat the climate crisis in a way that wed science and data with the lived experiences of Wisconsinites — to learn how different communities and industries have been affected by this crisis and to learn from those who are already leading the way in finding solutions.
With so many unique perspectives and diverse backgrounds, a unified consensus could have seemed nearly impossible. But over the course of a year, I saw farmers work closely with environmental justice advocates, representatives from Wisconsin’s Native nations collaborate with the utility industry, and corporations share a table with health experts, labor and youth.
I watched them learn from each other and we created community together. Discussions were fruitful and productive — something often lacking from public discourse these days. Instead of talking over or at each other, I watched members representing broad interests and backgrounds talk to and with each other. Members listened and challenged themselves and their own perceptions, allowing themselves to be open to different perspectives — particularly the perspectives of those who were rarely part of environmental policymaking in the past: youth, farmers, Native nations, the faith community, people of color, and low-income communities.
As this task force worked, the world dramatically changed around us, from COVID-19 to the civil unrest we saw in Wisconsin and across the nation. The multiple crises that surrounded us highlighted the urgent need for our state to take collective action in addressing racial and socioeconomic inequities and the need to provide economic opportunity for all parts of our state post-pandemic.
The 55 solutions included in the task force’s recently unveiled report reflect an understanding of those needs, as well as an understanding that the state must take steps — big and small — to reach our carbon-free goals by 2050. The solutions in the report span nine sectors and they include creating an office to address environmental injustices, green job training programs for displaced and marginalized workers, increasing funding to help farmers adopt more sustainable practices, promoting clean transportation policies, and making statutory changes to help the energy sector transition to cleaner energy.
I am incredibly proud of all that we’ve accomplished thus far. I’m proud of being part of a group of people who came to the table ready to roll up their sleeves and work together to do what’s best for our state and our kids’ future. And I’m proud that we made it a priority to listen to voices that haven’t always been part of climate change discussions or policymaking decisions — like people of color and low-income communities and our farming and agricultural communities — and that these voices are centered in our solutions moving forward.
The community and coalition we have worked hard to build will be critical as we work together to help achieve a cleaner, safer and more equitable state. This report was the first step toward that goal. Now we must turn our focus to action — for the sake of the health and well-being of our state and our economy, for the sake of our farming community, for the sake of communities of color, for the sake of our rural areas, and for the sake of future generations.
Mandela Barnes is the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and the chairman of the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change.
