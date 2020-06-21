Louise Endres Moore: Honor families who lost their fathers in World War II

During our recent quarantine, many people used their extra time to purge their homes of unnecessary items. If my parents had been more diligent on that front while we were growing up, I would never have found letters and war remnants that allowed me to piece together my father’s hellish journey through World War II. Some years ago, we discovered a heartbreaking letter and birth announcement in my parents’ safe about a soldier, Eddie, who trained with my father. The discovery of that 1944 letter allowed me to find the “baby” in the birth announcement because of their distinctive family name and the detailed future plans found in the letter about moving from the state of Oregon to New York. The baby’s mother, Sophia, wrote to my mother:

It is with a heavy heart I write you this. We all had such grand plans for when this war is over and how happy we would be. But for some of us, and I guess I am not alone in it for it is happening all over the world, and I know Eddie would have been so proud and happy had he had but the chance to know of his baby girl. But maybe it was not meant to be that way. I received a telegram from the war department the morning before I left the hospital that my darling had been killed in action September 17. If only he could have known. I am sure he is watching over us now…"