Louise Endres Moore: Honor families who lost their fathers in World War II

Seventy-five years ago, my father survived World War II to celebrate his first Father’s Day while still in Europe in 1945. By that time, I believe he was finally confident that he would make it home to Wisconsin to meet his first-born daughter. He had learned of her arrival about two weeks after her birth. On the day he heard the news, his 1st Battalion within the 35th Infantry Division under Patton had been surrounded on three sides by attacking Germans, who were some of the best troops of Field Marshall Runstedt.
Six decades later at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Lodi, I asked my dad about the birth of my oldest sister Eileen, “What were you doing at the time?” He responded far too quickly, “I don’t know.”
I suspect he knew exactly what he was doing, but whatever his behavior was, it would never make sense to anyone who expected to live to see the next day. The day after he learned he was a father, he pulled himself together and wrote a letter to “My Darling Wife and Eileen.”
My father was fortunate because he would, in fact, eventually return to Wisconsin and meet his 13-month-old daughter. Out of the group of his eight buddies training for the infantry, three did not return to their wives and first-born children. In total, there were 183,000 “orphans” among the soldiers who served during World War II, children who would never celebrate any special day with their fathers.
During our recent quarantine, many people used their extra time to purge their homes of unnecessary items. If my parents had been more diligent on that front while we were growing up, I would never have found letters and war remnants that allowed me to piece together my father’s hellish journey through World War II. Some years ago, we discovered a heartbreaking letter and birth announcement in my parents’ safe about a soldier, Eddie, who trained with my father. The discovery of that 1944 letter allowed me to find the “baby” in the birth announcement because of their distinctive family name and the detailed future plans found in the letter about moving from the state of Oregon to New York. The baby’s mother, Sophia, wrote to my mother:
It is with a heavy heart I write you this. We all had such grand plans for when this war is over and how happy we would be. But for some of us, and I guess I am not alone in it for it is happening all over the world, and I know Eddie would have been so proud and happy had he had but the chance to know of his baby girl. But maybe it was not meant to be that way. I received a telegram from the war department the morning before I left the hospital that my darling had been killed in action September 17. If only he could have known. I am sure he is watching over us now…"
Another of my dad’s training buddies, Frank, was unfortunately, if not criminally, shot two days before the war ended in Europe. Just last month, 75 years and 3 weeks later, I discovered Frank’s family because of a 1998 Christmas letter that had not yet been recycled. On the backside of the enclosed photos, each person was clearly identified, and a four-page letter included the names of several small towns in New York.
I had passively taken that stash of 1998 Christmas cards home with me from our family farm. Then just four days later, I was speaking with Frank’s grateful granddaughter. Her grandparents and mother, an only child, had all passed away, which is why I never expected to connect with that family after I published my book. This granddaughter was so appreciative of the letter her grandmother Margaret had written for me. It described in detail how Margaret received the news of Frank’s death. Margaret expected the telegram to provide information about her husband’s return to the United States in October, as that is what Frank was telling her would happen. It was minutes before noon, and she was about to cook macaroni. The telegram began, “We regret…” Frank Poelluci had died the day before his wife’s first Mother’s Day.
Now, 75 years after my dad’s first Father’s Day in Europe, as one of eight children, I am grateful to be here at all. I am grateful to have lived within the loving, quiet, amusing presence of my father, Alfred, until his death at the age of 89.
Yet, I am keenly aware of all those orphans of war who were cheated out of that opportunity to personally know their fathers beyond the stories they may have heard or which may have been too painful to tell. May we honor those fathers and their families as well.
Louise Endres Moore, of Cedarburg, is the author of "Alfred: The Quiet History of a World War II Infantryman." Learn more at AlfredtheBook.com.
