Lost love wins this week's You Toon caption contest

William Tishler of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, William!
His caption about quarterback Aaron Rodgers possibly leaving the Green Bay Packers beat out more than 120 entries. Tishler wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “I don’t care where he goes. We’re not moving there.”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “Maybe you should request a discount double check?”
John Bauer of
- Oregon: “I take it they didn’t ask for your input as one of the 361,311 franchise owners.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.