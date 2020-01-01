Los Angeles Times: Why can’t California find the cannabis tax sweet spot?

It’s been three years since Californians voted to legalize marijuana, but the state is still struggling to figure out the right levels of regulation, taxation and enforcement to apply. The sweet spot remains elusive.

The black market in marijuana continues to thrive. The amount of tax revenue coming in is a fraction of what proponents of legalization predicted. And legal shops complain they’re being undercut by unlicensed competitors who don’t adhere to testing and safety requirements.

State lawmakers will consider slashing marijuana taxes in 2020 to help legal sellers compete with unlicensed operators. But now another option has been floated that should be seriously considered: Completely overhaul the way California taxes marijuana by levying higher taxes on the strongest cannabis products.

Taxing the product by its level of THC — the psychoactive compound in marijuana that makes users high — wouldn’t necessarily cut the price of legal pot. Rather, the goal of a so-called potency tax would be to discourage the high-frequency use of high-THC products, which are associated with the greatest health risks.