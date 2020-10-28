Los Angeles Times: Want to see what election fraud looks like? Look at Belarus

Belarus is considered one of Russia's closest allies, but it would be a mistake to dismiss the country as a puppet state of Moscow and Lukashenko as a crony of Russia's president, Vladimir Putin. Following Russia's invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014, Lukashenko began to rethink his ties to the Kremlin and to pursue engagement with both the West and China. In 2015, he freed political prisoners as a gesture of goodwill, and Washington and Brussels responded by easing sanctions. Lukashenko received visits from top Trump administration officials in late 2019 and early 2020 as the countries moved toward normalizing relations. Over the summer, Belarus arrested suspected mercenaries working for a semiprivate Russian military contractor.

The country's presidential campaign and election have put that progress in doubt. After the government jailed critics and at least one would-be challenger to Lukashenko, the incumbent was declared the winner with nearly 80% of the vote — a tally the European Council said was not credible. The international community has not recognized his reelection, and this month, the European Union and the United States Treasury Department imposed sanctions over the electoral fraud. Meanwhile, Lukashenko has turned to the Kremlin, and Putin has announced the possibility of constitutional changes and new elections — presumably under Russian influence. ...