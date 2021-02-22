Los Angeles Times: US is doing better on COVID vaccination than it might seem

And while disparities in vaccine distribution are concerning, we are heartened by how quickly state and federal leaders have moved to open vaccination sites in underserved communities. Two of them, at Cal State Los Angeles and Oakland Coliseum, opened last Tuesday, and each will be able to give out 6,000 doses a day.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine may be available for distribution in March. And though it has a lower rate of preventing infections than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now in use in the United States, a 66% efficacy rate is nothing to sneeze at. Most important, like the other two vaccines, it’s about 100% effective at preventing hospitalization or death. Plus, it doesn’t require extreme cold storage, which will make it easier to distribute.

Scientists can’t say for certain that being vaccinated reduces one’s ability to transmit the virus, but recent studies offer promising indications that it does by lowering the viral load for the few people who do get sick after vaccination. If those preliminary studies are verified, it means that a fully vaccinated person protects both herself and her entire community.