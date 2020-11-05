Los Angeles Times: Trump's fraud claim is the most corrupt thing about the election thus far

"So we will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list. OK? It's a very sad, it's a very sad moment. To me, this is a very sad moment, and we will win this, and as far as I'm concerned, we already have won it."

Yes, it is a very sad moment. The president of the United States of America deliberately tried to subvert public faith in the electoral process. And it's sad because that gambit did not come as a surprise. The president has been priming his supporters to believe that if he happens to lose, it could only be because of fraud. Remember, he claimed fraud four years ago — in a race he'd won.

We hope the president's ploy here is just a momentary blip in the cycle. It was heartening to see some leading Republicans, such as Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, speak out against Trump's absurd claims. But it's disheartening that Republicans with more significant pull — say, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who won reelection in Kentucky — have not told the president publicly to back off.

But then, McConnell led the Senate GOP's collective shrug at Trump's efforts to get the Ukrainian government to interfere in the election, so by remaining silent he is living down to the reputation he'd already cratered.