Weather Alert

...QUICK BURST OF SNOW TO IMPACT AFTERNOON COMMUTE... .A LINE OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL SWEEP ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON. SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITES WITH A QUICK BURST OF SNOW WILL RESULT IN THE POTENTIAL OF SOME SLUSHY ACCUMULATIONS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...1 PM UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITIES REDUCED TO 1/4 TO 1/2 MILE FOR A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS IS A QUICK HITTING BAND OF SNOW. MAIN IMPACT WILL BE VISIBILITY RESTRICTIONS THROUGH MID AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.SNOW EXPECTED WITH &&