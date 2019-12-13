Los Angeles Times: Trump has his new NAFTA. But is it any better than the original?

That the Trump administration was able to strike a deal with the House Democratic leadership in the middle of the Democrats’ efforts to impeach the president is proof of Washington’s ability to compartmentalize. And both sides had a clear incentive to get a deal done: Trump had promised during the 2016 campaign to end NAFTA as we know it, and House Democrats have come under withering fire from Republicans for allegedly focusing on impeachment to the exclusion of any other work. Though that wasn’t true, the new trade deal offered the chance to produce something tangible that wasn’t likely to die in the Senate.

Still, some liberal groups argued against striking any deal with Trump because it would help him politically without delivering the improvements to labor and environmental protections they coveted. But that’s ridiculous, given that the alternative Trump has threatened — credibly, given his dislike of multilateral agreements — is no trade deal at all.