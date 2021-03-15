Los Angeles Times: This isn't the reopened school we expected

A few advantages come with LA Unified's approach over full-time remote learning from home. Parents who have to leave home to work will know that their kids are in a safe environment during the day, with food prepared for them and reliable Wi-Fi. Students will get to socialize during lunchtime and join sports and other clubs, an important boost to their mental health. They'll have tutors who can work with them one-on-one.

But it's still a far cry from school as it should be. The return to campus has been delayed too long in most of California, and it now is occurring in too weak a form in many school districts to enable robust learning. Yes, it's probably too late to do much about it, but that's not an excuse. It's a shameful lack of action, especially on the part of state leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature.