Los Angeles Times: The last gasps of Hong Kong democracy

Since June, pro-democracy organizations have disbanded, social media accounts have been deleted and prominent pro-democracy activists have gone into exile. The courageous, peaceful mass protests that swept Hong Kong in 2014 and 2019 are unlikely to happen again. News organizations that for decades have based operations in Hong Kong are pulling out and moving editorial operations elsewhere in Asia.

In arresting at least 53 people in the roundups this week, Beijing has made clear that any pretense of democracy in Hong Kong is over. Many of those arrested were accused of subversion. Their supposed crime: Participating in primaries last year for opposition parties that sought to win a majority in the Hong Kong Legislative Council and oust the territory’s spineless chief executive, Carrie Lam. To criminalize the pursuit of office is to reject the idea of democracy itself.

The Trump administration has, to its credit, condemned the crackdown. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the draconian law the “latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms.”