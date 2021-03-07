Los Angeles Times: The COVID relief bill is imperfect but essential

In the eyes of its critics, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is too big and too wasteful. They say that the flood of federal dollars will cause inflation to spike, discourage idled people from working and bail out overly generous public employee pension systems in states run by Democrats.

Some of the critiques are knee-jerk responses with little grounding in reality. Several of the state governments facing the biggest budget crunches are led by Republicans. And federal employment data don’t indicate that workers are malingering on the dole. Instead, the country is still suffering from extensive job losses, particularly in service industries, with new claims for unemployment remaining far higher than they were pre-pandemic.

Nevertheless, it’s reasonable to wonder whether we still need such a big dose of fiscal medicine at this stage in the country’s battle with COVID-19. Infection rates have plummeted from the last surge’s peak, the pace of vaccinations is increasing, and more businesses and classrooms are reopening. Economists say that once the pandemic is finally behind us, we should see an explosion of pent-up demand for travel, entertainment and many other services that many Americans have denied themselves over the last year.