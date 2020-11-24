Los Angeles Times: Thanksgiving 2020: Alone again, unnaturally

We’ve given up so much already: Sunrise Easter services and Passover Seders, typically large gatherings of family and community, were canceled or held in online meeting rooms. So were graduations, Fourth of July fireworks, summer vacations, back-to-school nights.

And now we’re hit with what feels like the ultimate insult: rising disease rates after all the sacrifices made months ago to “flatten the curve,” just as America prepares for what used to be a day of large gatherings with those we love — and those with whom we argue politics. It’s one of the few times a year when people can fit into both categories at once.

We’re told by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay home. On the busiest shopping day of the year, we won’t be able to crowd into stores for hours. If we’re smart, we’ll heed the warnings to not fly, not gather indoors with multiple households and not join large gatherings. We’ll keep our masks on except when eating, limit time spent together and confine our socializing to safe distances outdoors, which in warm-weather climates like Southern California might be a possibility.