Los Angeles Times: Supreme Court got it right: Discrimination against gays is sex discrimination

Even after the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that same-sex couples had a constitutional right to marry, gays and lesbians in many states could be wed one day and fired on the next because of their sexual orientation. The court rectified that lingering injustice Monday when it held that not only gay but also transgender employees are protected by a landmark federal law against discrimination.

The 6-3 decision is a monumental milestone in workplace equality. Although more than 20 states, including California, prohibit discrimination in the workplace on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, the justices’ decision will provide nationwide protection.

In an opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the majority persuasively concluded that dismissing or refusing to hire employees because of their sexual orientation or transgender status amounts to “sex” discrimination prohibited by Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

