Los Angeles Times: School shutdowns threaten to worsen the achievement gap

And to their credit, most schools’ first effort has been on safeguarding health. ... They have been feeding students and often their families who otherwise might have bare pantries, largely through “grab and go” meals. They have informed families about the virus and the best steps for reducing its spread.

Still, the educational efforts by schools nationwide are far too spotty. Many aren’t attempting to provide any real lessons at all, especially after U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos sent out word that schools would still have to meet the needs of special education students. Concerned that they would be sued if they provided any education to abled students that was not also available to disabled students, they simply decided not to educate at all.

That’s unacceptable, and DeVos, who has not shown herself a leader during this time of crisis, needs to make clear to schools exactly what does and what doesn’t constitute inclusive education, and to offer reasonable flexibility. Beyond that, she should insist that schools provide evidence they are gearing up to offer meaningful education to their students, and push for E-Rate funding that will expand access to wireless hot spots to students’ homes.

Today’s students shouldn’t become the lost cohort, left with less ability to succeed academically than those who came before or after them. Above all, it would be grossly unfair to allow disadvantaged students to languish during a long gap in schooling while students whose families have more resources forge ahead.