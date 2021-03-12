Los Angeles Times: Monarch butterflies could disappear, unless we act now

It wasn’t so long ago that orange clouds of monarch butterflies would descend on the California coast every winter. The western population of the majestic butterfly migrates from nearby states to spend the cold months in groves of trees between Marin County and San Diego.

In the 1980s, millions of monarch butterflies wintered in California. Counts in 2018 and 2019 found only around 30,000 monarchs, less than 1% of the population’s historical size. In November, volunteers counted just 2,000.

Habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change have whittled down the monarch butterfly population nationwide, but monarchs west of the Rocky Mountains have been especially hard-hit. The western population disappearing is a real possibility. Yet despite the dire situation, monarch butterflies do not have endangered species protections.

A Sacramento Superior Court judge ruled last year that insects couldn’t be protected under California’s Endangered Species Act. The state is appealing the ruling, but ultimately the Legislature may need to make clear that butterflies, bumblebees and other insect species are eligible for state protection.