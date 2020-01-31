Los Angeles Times: Misinformation is secondary infection in coronavirus outbreak

No doubt some of the people who share bad information do so unwittingly and truly intend to be helpful. But those who make up stories or peddle obvious untruths amid a public health crisis for their own sick purpose or to make a buck deserve a special place in hell. Scaring people with false information or soothing them with fake remedies puts them in real danger. Just look at the harm done by people sharing false information about the risks of childhood vaccinations. Parents shied away from immunizing their kids, and measles — a deadly disease once declared eradicated — roared back to life.

So far, the new coronavirus has mostly been contained in China. But it is spreading. Though its movement has probably been slowed by the steps China and global health officials have taken to isolate Wuhan’s inhabitants, limit travel to the region and screen travelers from affected areas, new cases are cropping up across the globe.

On Wednesday, public health officials announced that the coronavirus cases have reached 6,165, with 133 deaths connected to the infection. Most of the cases, and all the deaths, are in China, which has now logged more cases than were seen with SARS — another deadly coronavirus that originated in China in 2002. There are five coronavirus cases in the United States on Wednesday, including two in Southern California.