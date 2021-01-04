Los Angeles Times: Mike Pence should be loyal to the Constitution, not Donald Trump

It's a commentary on how much Trump has poisoned American politics that this question is even being raised. ... In 1961, outgoing Vice President Richard Nixon, presiding at a joint session of Congress, declared that his opponent, John F. Kennedy, had been elected president. In 2001, Vice President Al Gore announced that the next president would be George W. Bush, to whom Gore had graciously conceded after the Supreme Court effectively ended a recount in Florida.

There is no reason for Pence not to follow these critical precedents. But the vice president has encouraged hopes — and fears — that he might act otherwise by the way he has indulged Trump's fantasies about a rigged election. On Dec. 10, campaigning for Republican Senate candidates in Georgia, Pence said "God Bless Texas" with respect to a preposterous lawsuit by that state's attorney general to overturn the results in four states carried by Biden. (The Supreme Court rejected that suit the very next day.)

Biden has won a majority the electoral vote. Trump's claims of widespread fraud have been debunked. Both state and federal courts — including the Supreme Court, on which three Trump appointees sit — have rejected attempts to undo the results.