Los Angeles Times: Merrick Garland is the right choice to rehabilitate the Justice Department

After four years of a president who regarded the attorney general as his personal lawyer, it was vital that President-elect Joe Biden choose a head of the Justice Department whose independence and professionalism would be beyond dispute. Biden has risen to that challenge with his choice of U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Merrick B. Garland for that position.

Unlike some of the other contenders, Garland wasn’t someone who had endorsed Biden — as a federal judge he had to remain above politics. He would also bring to the position an impeccable reputation earned as a prosecutor, Justice Department official and judge. That the Republican-controlled Senate refused to act on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016 was a travesty.

Some Biden supporters had pressed the president-elect, as part of his commitment to a diverse administration, to name an African American as attorney general. Others worry that Garland, a former prosecutor who often ruled for the government in criminal cases, isn’t the face of an administration dedicated to criminal justice reform.