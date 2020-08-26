Los Angeles Times: Kenosha police shooting yet another reminder that America's racial reckoning can't be shrugged off

The multiple shots fired into Jacob Blake’s back by police in Kenosha on Sunday, after the fatal police shooting Friday of Trayford Pellerin in Lafayatte, Louisiana, should quash any lingering notion that brutal and excessive police force directed against Black men is an overstated problem or that the nation’s reckoning with racism and police violence will be brief.

Lafayette police hit Pellerin with an electric stun weapon, and when he kept walking away, officers opened fire 11 times. It wasn’t immediately clear how many shots hit the 31-year-old Black man, who died as he walked toward a convenience store. Police said he was carrying a knife.

Video of Blake’s shooting showed the 29-year-old Black man also walking away from police as officers followed him with weapons drawn and aimed at him. His children watched from inside the car as Blake opened the door and leaned inside. An officer grabbed the back of his shirt. Seven shots are clearly heard.

Blake is in stable condition and is expected to survive, but the trauma remains for him, for his children, for Black Americans and for the entire nation.

Pellerin may well have had a knife, and officers might have seen something in Blake’s car that put them in fear, but it’s hard to accept that the best response to either situation was deadly police force.