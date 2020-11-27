Los Angeles Times: It's not outdoor dining that worries us, but human nature

With COVID-19 cases growing exponentially, Los Angeles County public health officials have ordered the suspension of outdoor dining at restaurants for three weeks starting Thanksgiving Day. It’s the latest escalation of business restrictions stemming from this surge, and with cases hitting a new high Monday — 6,124 — it will likely not be the last.

The temporary shutdown seems logical in the face of the increasingly dangerous circumstances. Infections are spread by people mixing with others. Anything that authorities can do to reasonably limit the nonessential activities that bring people and their possible contagions together, they should do. The curfew imposed last week in Los Angeles County that required nonessential businesses to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. was a good example.

But this new order gives us pause. Not because public health officials are wrong to shut down locations where people get together without protective face coverings or because restaurants have invested thousands to build outdoor dining areas (an investment we think will pay off for years to come in temperate Los Angeles). No, it’s human nature that has us concerned.