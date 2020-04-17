Los Angeles Times: It’s not just renters. Landlords need help, too

There’s a real concern that the financial toll caused by lost rental income could prompt landlords to sell their properties in droves. That could also hasten the shift from mom-and-pop landlords to investment firms that own and manage huge numbers of rental properties. Advocates say that shift, which accelerated after the last recession, has already resulted in the loss of older, more affordable apartments as investors buy up properties to remodel and raise the rents. ...

And while the immediate concern is the fate of small landlords, policymakers should also worry that tenants’ inability to pay will eventually hit corporate owners of rental properties and large investors, too. Public employee pension funds have invested heavily in real estate and mortgage securities. If the value of the funds drop and the return on those investments declines, taxpayers have to make up the difference.

Again, the need to provide some kind of help to landlords is clear. The tougher question is, who will end up paying the cost?