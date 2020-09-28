Los Angeles Times: In Trump's world, paying taxes is for suckers and losers

Naturally, Trump argued that he did only what the law allows. "I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits," he tweeted Monday.

But that's just it — not everyone is entitled to the maneuvers Trump used. The tax code understandably treats businesses differently from individuals, allowing businesses to deduct not just their legitimate expenses, but also some of their losses from prior years before paying taxes on the remaining profits. That invites unscrupulous people to stretch the definition of expenses and to gin up losses. As liberal activist Michael Linden noted on Twitter, "a worker earning an hourly wage can't deduct 'business expenses' from their income. A teacher can't carry over losses for a decade."

The Times' reporting, in sum, offers yet more evidence that the president is playing the country, and his supporters, for fools. But it's hard to imagine in this time of calcified political opinions — everyone, it seems is either for Trump or against him with hardly any of the traditional independents left to woo — that the report will have much impact on voting that is already underway in some states.