Los Angeles Times: Goodbye, diesel exhaust. California adopts nation’s first zero-emission truck rule

California, again, is leading the nation’s fight against climate change. The California Air Resources Board adopted a rule Thursday requiring that by 2045, all trucks sold in the state be zero-emission models.

The rule is the first of its kind in the United States and among the most ambitious efforts in the world to replace dirty diesel trucks with battery-powered and other zero-emission vehicles.

The Air Resources Board passed the rule despite lobbying by fossil-fuel interests and business groups to weaken or delay the shift to electric trucks amid the uncertainty created by COVID-19. And the board acted despite the prospect of another fight with the Trump administration, which has been hellbent on blocking California’s efforts to help clean the air and save the world from global warming.

But as we increasingly feel the damaging effects of a hotter planet, it should be apparent that any delay in cutting greenhouse gases would only hasten our descent toward climate catastrophe. The immediate impact of diesel pollution cannot be ignored either — residents living along freeways and near the ports and warehouses breathe dangerously high levels of diesel exhaust, putting them at greater risk of cancer, heart disease and respiratory problems.