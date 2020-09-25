Los Angeles Times: Goodbye and good riddance to gas-powered cars

California has made it official: This is the beginning of the end of the gasoline-powered car. For the health of the state and the planet, the demise of the tailpipe can’t come soon enough.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday requiring that all new cars and light pickup trucks sold in California in 2035 be zero-emission vehicles.

That will be a huge market shift. Only about 8% of vehicles sold in California last year were electric or plug-in hybrid models. Zero-emission vehicles still only make up a small fraction of the cars on the road.

The slowness of the transition to zero-emission cars is exactly why Newsom and state leaders have to be more aggressive. There is no way California will meet its clean-air requirements or its ambitious goals to fight climate change without expeditiously removing fossil-fuel powered vehicles from the roads.

The transportation sector is responsible for more than half of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. While other sectors, most notably the state’s power systems, have reduced their carbon footprint, the opposite is true for the transportation sector, which is producing more emissions, even as cars and trucks have gotten cleaner.