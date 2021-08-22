Los Angeles Times: Good for Mexico for suing U.S. gun makers

The sales are rarely direct, because gun ownership in Mexico, though not uncommon, is sharply restricted. The suit alleges that sales take place in the U.S. for illicit shipment to Mexico. The key allegation is that the gun makers not only know their weapons will end up south of the border but also create them specifically for that market. One often-cited example is a Colt .38 Super pistol engraved with a picture of Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata. The gun was used in 2017 to murder the investigative journalist Miroslava Breach.

The Mexican Foreign Secretariat alleges that in 2019, 17,000 murders were a result of weapons illegally imported into the country from the U.S.

Congress has failed to take action to stem the flow of death southward from the U.S. It hasn’t imposed background checks, blocked straw buyers from purchasing guns for traffickers or cracked down on makers of untraceable gun assembly kits, from which buyers can assemble “ghost guns.”