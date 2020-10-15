Los Angeles Times: Fake ballot boxes are just the start of this election's dirty tricks

Voters beware: In a year full of conspiracy theories, misinformation and other election-oriented claptrap — much of it coming from the president himself — it's more important than ever to be a savvy participant in our democracy.

For starters, don't leave your ballot in some random drop box. The Orange County Register and other news outlets reported last weekend that GOP groups around the state had set up unauthorized ballot boxes at party offices, churches and gun shops, apparently hoping to spur more Republicans to vote in the November election.

In one example in Orange County, a California Republican Party official posted a picture of himself beside a metal delivery box labeled "official ballot drop off box," and he urged voters to message him for more "convenient locations" to drop their ballots.

Such unofficial drop boxes are not only risky for voting security, they're illegal, Secretary of State Alex Padilla warned. Setting up a rogue ballot box is a felony and, if convicted, the perpetrators could be locked up for two to four years. The only mail-in ballot drop boxes allowed are those authorized by county election officials, who are responsible for ensuring that the boxes are tamper-proof with a chain of custody when ballots are collected.