Los Angeles Times: Don’t be fooled. The coronavirus pandemic is deadly serious, and it’s everyone’s problem

It’s hard to believe, but in just a week, normal life in the United States has largely ground to a halt. Businesses deemed nonessential by the government are closed or closing. Classrooms sit empty. Streets are eerily quiet and freeways unimaginably clear. Residents of several states are now under orders to remain in their home for the coming weeks — at least — in an extraordinary attempt to slow the relentless march of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are hard and scary times, and they may get harder and scarier before the closures and stay-at-home orders issued by various officials are lifted. And not surprisingly, some are wondering if this is all worth it. Does it really make sense to shut down the economy almost entirely over COVID-19? Are we unnecessarily upending our lives and our livelihoods for an outbreak that is at this point mostly theoretical and largely someone else’s problem? Must we really hide in our homes, or is the danger being hyped?