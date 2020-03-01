Los Angeles Times: College athletes need Congress to protect them from the NCAA

California did the right thing in forcing the issue, but a state-by-state approach ultimately could sow confusion and put colleges in states without laws protecting those rights at a recruiting disadvantage with colleges in states that do. Ultimately, it’s best to have a national standard that protects the interests of student-athletes over those of the colleges they play for. And there is some movement on that front. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., has introduced the Student-Athlete Equity Act, and a Senate subcommittee held a hearing on the issue earlier this month. Senators led by Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, are drafting legislation to address the subject as well. We hope both houses move quickly to resolve this inequity.

As it stands, colleges are free to sign lucrative endorsement deals with third parties — such as sneaker companies and makers of other athletic gear, sports-drink companies and video game makers — in which they trade on the successes of their athletes while the athletes themselves are frozen out. It’s one thing for colleges not to share with athletes the proceeds of their ticket sales and broadcasting contracts; after all, they argue, scholarship athletes typically benefit from free tuition, room and board. But it’s quite another for those athletes to be barred from finding their own ways to profit from the public’s interest in their accomplishments.