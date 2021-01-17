Los Angeles Times: Climate change remains the greatest crisis of our crisis-filled era

As the nation deals with the tragic drama of President Donald Trump’s final days in office, and the world reels under a now-yearlong assault by a virus, the Earth continues to evolve into a dangerously inhospitable environment. And it is our collective fault.

This past year was, in essence, in a statistical tie with 2016 for the hottest on record, with temperatures driven upward by the warming effects of human activities that spew carbon and other greenhouse compounds into the atmosphere.

Temperatures breached 100 degrees in, of all places, Siberia, setting a record for north of the Arctic Circle. Climate change-driven wildfires scorched the Earth’s surface from Australia to the American West — the August Complex fire in Northern California became the first in the state to burn more than 1 million acres — to the Arctic, all adding yet more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

It is telling, some climate scientists argue, that the 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2005 — including each of the last seven years — suggesting a steady pace upward that could push the average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels within the decade. That, notably, is the level at which scientists believe nature will deliver even more dire consequences than what we’re already experiencing.