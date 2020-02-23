Los Angeles Times: California governor tries to punch up the state’s response to homelessness — again

He also wants to compel local jurisdictions to be more accountable for their spending on homelessness. The best idea he offered is to curb the frustrating practice that counties have of sitting on tens of millions of dollars that they’ve been allocated for treatment and housing for mentally ill homeless people. We have urged that more of these funds be spent. Newsom warned counties, “Spend your mental health dollars by June 30, or we’ll make sure they get spent for you.” Bravo.

The governor understandably wants to set up metrics to judge what counties are accomplishing with all the state money they get. But his proposal to create a unified homelessness data system for the whole state seems like pie in the sky — the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is finding it daunting to set up a database just of available housing units for homeless people in L.A. County.

Newsom rightly acknowledged that the root cause of the state’s homelessness crisis is its failure to build enough housing, and that the only fix in the long run is to “massively” increase home construction. But while he vowed to work with lawmakers to pass reforms that will make it easier to build multifamily housing near transit and city centers, his speech was woefully vague on what those reforms might look like. ...