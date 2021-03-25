Los Angeles Times: Betsy DeVos' campus sex assault rules need a tweak, not an overhaul

The message has gotten through, but the rules, which were often unclear, led to excesses that the Trump administration was right to correct. It's worth noting that DeVos maintained the key aspects of the original rules — the right of accusers to file complaints and have them taken seriously. Now that President Joe Biden is ordering a review of the new standards, he should avoid the extremes of his days as vice president and instead aim for a nuanced set of procedures that is fair to both sides. ...

It's not easy. Sexual assault cases, involving college students or anyone else, are notoriously difficult to prove one way or the other, unless they involve multiple transgressions with multiple victims or the rare third-party witness.

No set of rules can fix this, but the standards and procedures laid out can promote equitable truth-seeking. Unfortunately, the Obama-era directive to colleges not only ignored common traditions of due process for the accused but put colleges on notice that they would be under tremendous scrutiny for how well they treated accusers, which meant many of them swung too hard in that direction.