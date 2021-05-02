Los Angeles Times: Banning menthol cigarettes is a racial justice issue

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s announcement Thursday that it was moving to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars this year is not just the single most important step the federal agency has taken to reduce the deadly impact of tobacco use in the United States. It’s also one that comes with significant racial justice implications.

How so? Though smoking has plummeted in the United States since its heyday in the mid-20th century, tobacco-related ailments are still the main cause of preventable death. And even while Black Americans smoke at lower rates than other ethnic groups, they are more likely to die from tobacco-related disease. And, finally, about 85% of Black Americans who smoke choose menthol cigarettes, which are easier to get hooked on and harder to quit.

If it sounds a bit nanny state-ish to ban an otherwise legal product used by consenting adults, consider this: In 2009, Congress gave the FDA authority to ban all other flavors in cigarettes, which it did to make these dangerous products less attractive to new smokers. But Congress stalled on menthols and asked for more study.