Los Angeles Times: A win for the Dodgers is another tonic for Los Angeles

For the second time in this strange and awful year, Los Angeles has found a reason to cheer.

The World Series championship won by the Dodgers last week is its first in 32 years, a drought made all the more frustrating by the near-misses in recent seasons. Twice in the previous three years, the Dodgers made it to the World Series only to lose — and in 2017, to a Houston Astros team that cheated its way to victory.

So the Dodgers were due. All the more so considering how heavily the team's owners — Guggenheim Baseball Management, which bought the team after Frank McCourt put it into bankruptcy — have spent over the years. Just before the season started, they opened the cash spigot again for the newly arrived outfielder Mookie Betts, a game-changer at the plate and in the field. Betts, who starred for the Boston Red Sox when they beat the Dodgers in the 2018 series, scored what proved to be the winning run last Tuesday.

The expensive, star-infused lineup is one thing the Dodgers had in common with the city's other titleholder, the Lakers, who won the NBA championship a little more than two weeks ago after missing the playoffs for seven agonizing years. Another thing the teams share is the giant local fan bases they have built up, each of which cuts across ages, races, ethnicities, incomes and political views.