Los Angeles Times: A sweet Los Angeles Lakers championship in the most bitter of years

It wouldn't be 2020, though, without a dark note in the light of victory. Sunday night, more than 1,000 people filled the streets around Staples Center to celebrate, casting aside concerns about COVID-19 — and, in many cases, their masks and their social distancing as well. In what has become an ugly routine for post-championship revelry, the raucous gathering was marred by episodes of vandalism and violence. Police officials said they declared an unlawful assembly and moved in to disperse the crowd only after "bottles, rocks and other projectiles" had been thrown at officers. Some witnesses at the scene accused officers of overreacting and making matters worse. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 76 people were arrested, eight officers were hurt, more than 30 buildings were damaged, and three people were hospitalized with injuries inflicted by the hard foam and plastic projectiles fired by the police.

After all we've been through this year — and particularly after weeks of protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, and the many questions raised about police crowd-control tactics — one might have hoped that everyone involved on both sides of the police lines Sunday night would have known how to keep a peaceful celebration peaceful. But we are clearly not there yet.