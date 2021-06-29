Lorin Robinson: With no way to stop global warming, it's time to prepare for it

Donald Trump’s exit from the White House was a welcome relief for environmentalists and climate scientists. Among his many other crimes against America was his conversion of the Environmental Protection Agency into the Environmental Destruction Agency.
Very near the top of Joe Biden’s long, long list of Trump transgressions to fix is repairing the EPA and putting America back in a leadership position in tackling global warming. His first step was to up the U.S. pledge for greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction made at the 2015 Paris climate talks. Obama promised a reduction of 26% to 28% by 2025. Biden’s pledge is 50% by 2030.
Ambitious, yes. Realistic? Probably not. Yet it signaled to an increasingly warming world that the U.S. — the planet’s number-two emitter of GHG — is taking the warming seriously again.
Biden’s re-engagement in the fight has led to increased optimism that the world can reign in emissions and dodge the potentially civilization-changing impact of the warming.
Is that optimism justified? I think not.
According to organizers of the Paris talks, humans must dramatically cut GHG pollution to avoid an average 3.6-degree global temperature increase — the threshold proposed if we are to avoid the worst of warming-induced calamities. The report maintains that if GHG concentrations continue to rise, the earth could warm by as much as 9 degrees by 2100.
To date 194 nations and the European Union — representing more than 87% of global GHG emissions — have signed the Paris agreement. But total voluntary pledges for reduction fall far short of that required to keep the increase under 3.6 degrees.
The bad news doesn’t stop there. A recent report describes a world in serious trouble as soon as 2040 — at an even lower temperature threshold. The report, written by 91 scientists from 40 countries, analyzed more than 6,000 scientific studies. They found that if GHG emissions continue at the current rate, the atmosphere will warm by as much as 2.7 degrees above preindustrial levels by 2040, inundating coastlines, intensifying drought and severe weather.
Meanwhile the world continues to dump about 40 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere annually, and its concentration continues to rise — 419 parts per million at this writing. The last time there was this much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere — 800,000 years ago — the seas were 100 feet higher and the global average temperature was 11 degrees warmer than today.
And how are we doing in efforts to replace fossil fuels? It’s a snail’s pace. Nuclear, solar, wind, hydro and tidal energy today account for less than 15% of the planet’s energy supply.
Unpredicted effects of the warming are also increasing CO2 levels while we struggle to reduce them. Carbon emitted from rapidly thawing permafrost in the Arctic has not been included in the majority of models used to predict future climates.
This carbon-rich frozen soil covers 24% of the Northern Hemisphere, holding more carbon than has ever been released by humans through fossil fuel combustion. It has kept carbon locked away, but as global temperatures warm, the permafrost is thawing rapidly, releasing GHG into the atmosphere.
So, what are the chances the world can keep the GHG-induced temperature increase below 2.7 degrees? Highly unlikely.
With carbon dioxide in the atmosphere exceeding 419 parts per million, many climate scientists maintain effects of the warming are already baked in, irreversible. Certainly, rapid and drastic reductions in GHG would help. But even if we ceased burning all fossil fuels today and converted tomorrow to non-polluting energies, the earth would continue to warm.
Why? A chemist will tell you that the carbon dioxide molecule is robust — it degrades very slowly — and can stay active in the atmosphere for up to 90 years. So a molecule that goes up some smokestack today can still be trapping heat in 2111.
Then what can be done?
It is heresy to say this, but we must direct more resources toward preparing for what’s coming — to adapt and survive — than on reduction or mitigation of GHG. We must reduce the vulnerability of infrastructure, social and biological systems to help offset the inevitable effects of the warming.
What’s at stake is survival of civilization as we know it.
Lorin R. Robinson is a writer and former chair of the journalism department at University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
