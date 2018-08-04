Do you hate kale? I do. Did I hate kale before I tasted it? No. Kale had to give me a reason to hate it. It did. In a word, “yuck.”
I’m sure you’re asking what this lowly vegetable has to do with Donald Trump.
In contentious discussions between his supporters and non-supporters, I’ve increasingly heard the phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” At first hearing, I thought it referred to the president’s mental health. It doesn’t. Here’s how the phrase is used:
Trump supporter: “The reason you are so hostile to the president’s policies is that you suffer from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.’ You hate him so much it distorts your judgment and makes you unwilling or unable to see their merit.”
Here’s how the “affliction” is defined by a couple of more-or-less respectable sources:
The Urban Dictionary: "‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ (TDS) is a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to … dislike of Donald Trump, to the point at which they will abandon all logic and reason."
Wikipedia: “‘Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)’ is … a reaction to … President Donald Trump by liberals, progressives, and (anti-) Trump conservatives, who are said to respond to Trump's statements and political actions irrationally, with little regard to Trump's actual position or action taken.”
Now, what about kale?
Imagine Donald Trump is an innocent leaf of kale sitting on your salad plate. You’ve never had kale, but it looks innocuous enough — like it might even be good for you. So, you skewer it with your fork, taste and experience it. At that point you can make a judgment. As I said, at least for me, the reaction was “yuck.”
It’s a long jump from vegetables to semantics but bear with me.
TDS presumes anti-Trumpers irrationally misperceive and distrust the man and his policies because they hate him. In fact, quite the opposite is true. They hate the man because of what they have seen or experienced of him, his behavior and policies.
I’m reluctant to trot out the mysterious question of the chicken and the egg, but which came first? Irrational, groundless hatred of Trump or hatred of Trump based on his behavior — incessant lying, off-the-scale narcissism, breath-taking incompetence, sexual predation, a sociopathic lack of empathy, bigotry, nepotism, greed, corruption ….
The phrase and what it implies is not new. It can be traced to "Bush Derangement Syndrome,” a “diagnosis” coined by recently deceased political columnist Charles Krauthammer. In 2003 he defined it as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency — nay — the very existence of George W. Bush.”
Do only liberals suffer from derangement disorders? To be even-handed, many conservatives appear to suffer from “Obama Derangement Syndrome,” as suggested by the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank.
All this, of course, smacks of pop psychology.
It also reflects the ongoing battle of political wordsmiths who strive to frame or reframe issues in terms that will confound the opposition and comfort the faithful. “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is just one example. Another classic is Republican rhetoric supporting opposition to the estate tax by renaming it the “death tax.” But, perhaps the greatest linguist coup perpetrated by Republicans was to concoct “pro-life” to describe their anti-abortion stance following the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. This forced a response from liberals — who always seem to be lagging in the language wars. They could not allow themselves to be pro-abortion. Thus, the birth of "pro-choice.”
TDS may be politically motivated psychobabble, but the Trump presidency is causing significant mental distress for many. While they don’t (yet) appear in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), “Trump Anxiety Disorder” or “Trump Affective Disorder” have been identified by psychiatric practitioners as driving many new clients to their offices.
In a recent essay for a book co-edited by psychiatrists from Harvard Medical School and the Yale School of Medicine, clinical psychologist Jennifer Panning coined the phrase "Trump Anxiety Disorder," distinguishing it from generalized anxiety disorder because "symptoms were specific to the election of Trump and the resultant unpredictable sociopolitical climate.
“Though not an official diagnosis,” she wrote, “the symptoms include a feeling of loss of control and helplessness, and fretting about what's happening in the country….”
All this could lead canny investors to flock to Pfizer, manufacturer of the anti-anxiety medication Xanax, for which 49 million prescriptions were written in 2012. That number can only be going up.
Lorin R. Robinson, Ph.D., is a writer and former chair of the journalism department at UW-River Falls. His current book is "The 13: Ashi-niswi."
